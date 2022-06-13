Steelers 2022 training camp: Outside linebacker

The outside linebacker position for the Pittsburgh Steelers is something of a contradiction. On one hand, the team has the best one in the NFL. On the other hand, they don’t have much else. Let’s take a look at the position heading into training camp.

T.J. Watt

Even with a Defensive Player of the Year award under his belt, T.J. Watt still has far more football in him. He’s vowed to improve even more this season after tying the single-season sack record in 2021.

Alex Highsmith

2022 would be a perfect season for Alex Highsmith to have a breakout performance. Highsmith got six sacks in 2021 and now heads into his third season as the undisputed starter opposite Watt.

Derrek Tuszka

For better or worse Derrek Tuszka is the team’s top reserve outside linebacker heading into the season. Tuszka had two sacks last season in his first year with Pittsburgh.

Tuzar Skipper

Tuzar Skipper is well-traveled but always finds his way back to Pittsburgh. Typically just a preseason all-star, Skipper has a legitimate chance to make the team given the lack of depth at the position.

Delontae Scott

Delontae Scott joined the team in 2021 after being with the Green Bay Packers in 2020. He was active for one game last season but has a real shot to make the 53-man roster.

T.D. Moultry

T.D. Moultry is an interesting rookie option the Steelers brought in as a UDFA. Moultry had 7.5 sacks at Auburn in 2021.

Tyree Johnson

Tyree Johnson is another undrafted rookie like Moultry who will need to play well on special teams to have a shot to make the team.

Gernard Avery

Genard Avery is the one veteran addition the Steelers made at outside linebacker and could end up the team’s No. 3 outside linebacker and the team’s primary backup.

