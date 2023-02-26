Steelers 2022 rookie class ranked 6th-best in NFL

It seems that every season, NFL teams rely more and more on rookies to contribute in their first year. This is the same for the Pittsburgh Steelers and no other season exemplifies that like the 2022 rookie class.

NFL.com ranked all 32 rookie classes and has the Steelers group of rookies at No. 6 overall. This group was led by quarterback Kenny Pickett and wide receiver George Pickens who are the future of the Steelers offense.

The Steelers also saw defensive lineman DeMarvin Leal step up into a prominent role in the Steelers defensive line rotation. Down the stretch, linebacker Mark Robinson and tight end Connor Heyward both played key roles and could each be starters in 2023. In fact. five of the Steelers six picks are on the roster and could all be in the starting lineup next season. This doesn’t even take into consideration how good undrafted free-agent running back Jaylen Warren was.

More Steelers Wire News!

Steelers get only 2 players on PFF Top 101 from 2022 Pay or wait? What should the Steelers do with LB Alex Highsmith? Important dates for the 2023 NFL offseason

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire