Steelers 2022 New Year’s resolutions

Happy New Year everyone and thank you for a tremendous 2021 here at Steelers Wire. We decided to put together our own list of New Year’s resolutions for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Be sure to share yours in the comments below.

Resolve to not repeat what happened after Terry Bradshaw left

(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

When quarterback Terry Bradshaw retired after the 1982 season, the Steelers had no succession plan. Because of this, the team floundered for two decades with a revolving door at the position. This time around the Steelers front office won’t put the fanbase through that again.

Resolve to convince Kevin Colbert to come back in 2022

Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports

If Pittsburgh wants to kick off the post-Roethlisberger era in the right way, they need to convince general manager Kevin Colbert back for the process. Colbert is set to be a free agent and could simply opt to retire but we say one more year.

Resolve to put more work into the depth on the roster

(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

The Steelers coaches need to do a better job scouring free agency for depth players and don’t be afraid to replace guys who have been on the roster if it means getting more talent. A perfect example this year was keeping the running back depth chart in place behind Najee Harris with so much talent on the market.

Resolve to find a competent offensive line coach

Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers

This team will be good when the offensive line is good. It’s been the theme all season and isn’t going to change in 2022. There needs to be roster moves made to improve the talent but finding Adrian Klemm’s replacement will be just as important.

Resolve to bring back the Steeler Way

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

This one might not be something the team can accomplish in one year but they should resolve to move forward taking the idea of what it means to be a Steeler more seriously. A more focused approach next season by the players and coaches much be the goal.

