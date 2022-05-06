Steelers 2022 NFL draft hindsight redo mock

The 2022 NFL draft is already a week old and when it comes to the Pittsburgh Steelers, most fans and pundits agree it was rock solid. The team potentially got their next franchise quarterback and a pair of big-play wide receivers. This isn’t to diminish the rest of the draft but when the story of this Steelers draft is told, Kenny Pickett, George Pickens and Calvin Austin will drive the story.

But could the Steelers have done even better? Let’s take a look.

First round

Pittsburgh went with former Pitt star Kenny Pickett in hopes he can replace Ben Roethlisberger. There was a thought that the Steelers should have waited until next year and roll with Mitch Trubisky for 2022. If the Steelers had passed on Pickett, my pick would have either been Florida State edge Jermain Johnson or Georgia defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt.

Second round

There is no denying the talent of Georgia wide receiver George Pickens. There is also no denying his reputation off the field proceeds him. This is very much a boom or bust type of pick and comes at a serious position of need. If Pickens can learn to be a professional he has a bright future. If not, the fact the Steelers selected him over Alec Pierce and Skyy Moore who went in the next two picks will be questioned.

Third round

The pick of DeMarvin Leal was something of a head-scratcher. Not that I think he’s a bad player. He underperformed in 2021 but there’s potential. Nevertheless, this pick makes me feel super lukewarm like the pick of Isaiahh Loudermilk last season. Multiple players were taken after Leal including former Liberty quarterback Malik Willis and former Georgia linebacker Channing Tindall who Pittsburgh showed offseason interest in and have excellent potential.

Fourth round

In my opinion, this pick was the best of the entire draft for the Steelers. To have speedy wide receiver Calvin Austin III still on the board at this point was unexpected and I’m very glad the Steelers chose to double up on the position. No reason to even consider another guy here.

Sixth round

Drafting Cam Heyward’s brother Connor is a cool story but thankfully the former Michigan State running back and tight end can play. If the Steelers give him a fair shot on offense, there’s no reason he couldn’t make the 53-man roster and bump either an existing running back or take over the third tight end role. No reason to consider another pick here.

Seventh round

The difference between the players taken in the seventh round and those signed as undrafted free agents is small. Teams use a draft pick on a guy they are afraid they won’t be able to sign after the draft so it isn’t always about the best player. This is certainly the case with the Steelers. They opted for linebacker Brian Robinson who has limited experience at the position and quarterback Chris Oladokun. If you are going to roll the dice on a couple of guys, why not choose positions of need?

Hindsight mock draft

Ok, the time has come for me to share with you my mock draft using all hindsight which is always good for some hate from the fans. Enjoy.

First round-DT Devonte Wyatt, Georgia

Second round-WR Skyy Moore, Western Michigan

Third round-QB Malik Willis, Liberty

Fourth round-WR Calvin Austin III, Memphis

Sixth round-TE Connor Heyward, Michigan State

Seventh round-CB Kalon Barnes, Baylor

Seventh round-EDGE Jeffrey Gunter, Coastal Carolina

