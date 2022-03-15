Steelers 2022 free agency tracker

Curt Popejoy
·1 min read
Keep checking back here as we keep you up to date on all the free-agency moves for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Re-sign OT Chuks Okorafor

Re-sign CB Arthur Maulet

Agree to terms with QB Mitchell Trubisky

Expected to sign C Mason Cole

RFA tender to LB Marcus Allen

(AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

Right of first refusal tender to LB Robert Spillane

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Original round tender for RFA QB Dwayne Haskins

(AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

