Steelers 2022 free agency tracker
Keep checking back here as we keep you up to date on all the free-agency moves for the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Re-sign OT Chuks Okorafor
We have signed OT Chukwuma Okorafor to a three-year contract. @BordasLaw
— Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) March 14, 2022
Re-sign CB Arthur Maulet
We have signed CB Arthur Maulet to a two-year contract. @BordasLaw
— Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) March 14, 2022
Agree to terms with QB Mitchell Trubisky
Expected to sign C Mason Cole
RFA tender to LB Marcus Allen
Right of first refusal tender to LB Robert Spillane
Original round tender for RFA QB Dwayne Haskins
