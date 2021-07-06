Steelers 2021 training camp preview: Tight ends

Next up on our pre-training camp rundown are the Pittsburgh Steelers tight ends. As with most positions on the offensive side of the football, the Steelers tight ends are going through a roster change as well as a change in philosophy. Let’s break it down.

Who will be there?

Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers will bring five tight ends to training camp with three open spots on the final 53-man roster. Two of those spots are locked in with Eric Ebron and rookie Pat Freiermuth but the No. 3 tight end competition should be fairly wide open between Dax Raymond, Kevin Rader and Zach Gentry. Last season, Ebron was No. 4 on the team with 56 receptions but given the way the offense operated, almost none of them were remarkable. The retirement of Vance McDonald leaves a perfect spot for the athletic Freiermuth to fit in.

What to watch

(Matt Freed/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP)

The main thing to keep an eye on at training camp will be how new offensive coordinator Matt Canada incorporates the tight end position into the passing offense. Tight end is an evolving position in the league but the Steelers have always seemed to be stuck in the past.

How it all plays out

Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers

Let me be bold and say that it is actually the rookie Freiermuth who impresses the most in training camp and while he doesn't supplant Ebron as the starter does inspire the coaches to get the tight ends more involved in the offense. As far as the No. 3 tight end, Gentry is the guy with the most experience and while it won't matter in the big picture, he's the most likely guy to make the team.

