Steelers 2021 training camp preview: Offensive line

Next up in our look at the Pittsburgh Steelers training camp roster is the offensive line. This unit has gone through a massive overhaul this offseason due to cuts and retirements. At the same time, this is the most important group on the roster if Pittsburgh wants to get the run game back on track.

Who will be there?

First, we have to talk about who won't be there. Center Maurkice Pouncey has retired and veterans Matt Feiler and Alejandro Villanueva have both moved on in free agency. This leaves a lot of guys with potential but very little experience among this group. C B.J. Finney C. J.C. Hassenauer C Kendrick Green OT Chuks Okorafor OT Zach Banner G Trai Turner G Kevin Dotson OL Rashaad Coward OL Jarron Jones OT Aviante Collins OT Anthony Coyle OT Joe Haeg OT John Leglue OT Dan Moore Jr. OT Brandon Walton OL

What to watch

At this point, there are really two things to keep an eye on. First is how quickly rookie Kendrick Green is integrated into the starting lineup at center. This is why he was drafted and despite limited experience at the position, he is working hard on the transition. The other thing to keep an eye on is to see if any of the backup offensive tackles can actually play football. Zach Banner and Chuks Okorafor are penciled in as the starters but there isn't a guy behind them with any real NFL experience.

How it will all play out

When the dust settles, I look for Green to win the starting job at center by the start of the season with Kevin Dotson and Trai Turner on either side. It isn't a case of if this group can be good but when it will be good. No one expects this group to be Top 5 in the league but even if it is just average it will be better than last year and this is all you can ask.

