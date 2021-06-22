Steelers 2021 training camp preview: Quarterbacks

While we don’t have all the details yet, the Pittsburgh Steelers will be having training camp somewhere in a month. Between now and then, we will give you the rundown on all the players Pittsburgh will be bringing to training camp and first up are the quarterbacks.

Who will be there?

The Steelers will bring four quarterbacks to training camp. Ben Roethlisberger returns for his 18th season with the Steelers and could be staring down his last shot at a Super Bowl. Behind Roethlisberger, Mason Rudolph and Joshua Dobbs return and the newcomer of the group is Dwayne Haskins, who the Steelers signed as a free agent.

What to watch?

There are really two things to keep an eye on at quarterback at Steelers training camp. The first is how well Roethlisberger adapts to Matt Canada's new offense. The offense will be a hybrid of what Canada brings from his time at the University of Maryland along with what Roethlisberger does best. This marriage will be a key to keep an eye on. Also, the battle for the backup quarterback spot, which could be the starting spot in 2022 is going to be heated. With all due respect to Dobbs, this is going to come down to Rudolph and Haskins. Rudolph has the edge on experience but Haskins is a former first-round pick who seems motivated to turn his career around.

How it will all play out.

When the dust settles, we look for Dobbs to be the odd man out with Haskins as the No. 3 quarterback behind Rudolph. But the reality is if Roethlisberger is lost for an extended period of time in 2021, the Steelers season will be a wash. It would give the coaches a closer look at Roethlisberger's eventual successor but at the expense of a season.

