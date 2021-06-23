Steelers 2021 training camp preview: Running backs

All eyes will be on the Pittsburgh Steelers running backs at training camp this year. The Steelers run game fell flat in 2020 and the team has made some significant changes in an attempt to bring balance to the offense. Here is what to expect from the Steelers backs at training camp.

Who will be there?

The Steelers have a long list of running backs on the roster, some new faces and some more familiar. But the guy everyone will be paying attention to is rookie Najee Harris. Pittsburgh drafted Harris is the first round of the 2021 NFL draft and expect him to be the new bell cow to this rushing attack. Of all the backs returning, Benny Snell Jr. is the most experienced but his 386 rushing yards in 2020 are nothing to write home about. Pittsburgh also returns Anthony McFarland Jr., Jaylen Samuels and Trey Edmunds. The new face not named Najee Harris is free-agent signing Kalen Ballage. The Steelers also return starting fullback Derek Watt.

What to watch?

As much as everyone will be paying attention to Harris and his development in camp, another player to keep an eye on is McFarland. The Steelers drafted McFarland out of Maryland in 2020 and he comes from offensive coordinator Matt Canada's offense. We know what Harris brings but it will be worth catching to see if there are some wrinkles to this new offense that fit McFarland's style better. We also want to keep an eye on if the coaches utilize Watt more as a blocker in this new offense.

How it will all play out.

When the dust settles on the running back depth chart it's going to be Harris at No. 1 and everyone else fighting for second place. Head coach Mike Tomlin has made it pretty clear he isn't a big fan of running back by committee so this will leave guys like Snell and Samuels without a role in this offense as long as Harris is healthy. We also expect to see some cuts from this group with the potential of Samuels being the most high profile.

