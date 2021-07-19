Steelers 2021 training camp preview: Outside linebackers

Next up in our Pittsburgh Steelers training camp preview are the outside linebackers. The Steelers lost Bud Dupree to the Tennessee Titans in free agency which will hurt this group. But any time you have T.J. Watt on the roster, your pass rushers will be among the best in the NFL.

Who will be there?

(AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

T.J. Watt is the best outside pass rusher in the NFL and will need to shoulder an even heavier load this season with Bud Dupree gone. The Steelers are thin at outside linebacker to put it kindly. Here's who will be showing up at training camp. T.J. Watt Alex Highsmith Quincy Roche Cassius Marsh Jamir Jones Tegray Scales Calvin Bundage

What to watch?

(Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

The big thing to keep an eye on through training camp and into the preseason is the development of Alex Highsmith. Highsmith has been handed the starting spot opposite Watt With Dupree gone and he has to perform. The reason is if you look at the rest of that list you see there are more unknowns than anything else. Pittsburgh got a steal with Quincy Roche in the draft but the Steelers have to get a rotation sorted out.

How it will all play out

Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers

I don't look for any surprises here. It will be Watt and Highsmith as the starters with Roche and Marsh as the primary backups. There are some interesting young guys on the team but I don't look for any of them to make enough of a leap in training camp to surpass Marsh.

