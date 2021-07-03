Steelers 2021 training camp: 5 things to watch for from Matt Canada’s offense

In just a few weeks, the Pittsburgh Steelers will convene for their 2021 training camp and will be doing it with new offensive coordinator Matt Canada in charge of the offense. Here are five things we are going to be watching for during training camp.

Use of the fullback

Is this the year we finally see fullback Derek Watt utilized in a useful manner in the offense? Perhaps, if Canada sticks to what worked for him at Maryland. However, keeping Watt on the field means yielding either a wide receiver or tight end and I'm not sure this makes the offense better or not.

Pre-snap motion

We already got reports from minicamp that the Steelers were using motion and if you aren't a Steelers fan you might not realize how new this is. Former offensive coordinator Randy Fichtner was completely averse to motion, creating a very predictable and unoriginal offense.

Ben Roethlisberger under center

This one goes hand in hand with the Steelers utilizing play-action passing. If the run game turns out to be as good as advertised, working off of it to help the passing game makes sense. But is quarterback Ben Roethlisberger comfortable after all these years working under center and turning his back to the defense?

Diversity in run sets

Honestly, I'll just be happy to see a run game that is willing to run the football consistently every game. But if Canada can add in some run sets out of traditional passing formations and force defenses to actually think about what play is coming, all the better.

How much of the old stuff?

Canada has already said the offense is going to do what Roethlisberger is comfortable with so maybe we won't see much change at all. This would be an interesting twist and you have to wonder if the 2021 version of the Steelers offense will be new and innovative or just more of the same.

