Steelers 2021 training camp: 5 things people are talking about

In less than a week, the Pittsburgh Steelers will play their first NFL preseason game against the Dallas Cowboys. Training camp has been going for a week and while there hasn’t been a lot of news, there are a few things many are talking about.

QB Dwayne Haskins impressing

(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

The battle for the backup quarterback is on and newcomer Dwayne Haskins is quietly making throws that have impressed those in attendance. Haskins has a perfect opportunity to beat out Mason Rudolph for the backup spot this season which then could lead to a starting job in 2022.

WR Rico Bussey fighting for a roster spot

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Steelers have a really nice wide receiver depth chart. JuJu Smith-Schuster, Diontae Johnson, Chase Claypool, James Washington and Ray-Ray McDonald have their spots on the roster. But undrafted rookie Rico Bussey is making a strong push to force the Steelers to keep a sixth wide receiver on the 53-man roster.

EDGE Alex Highsmith isn't giving up his starting spot

Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers

The moment the Steelers signed edge rusher Melvin Ingram to a contract, second-year player Alex Highsmith was put on notice. Early in camp, Highsmith has responded with excellent practices. If this keeps up, Ingram could be relegated to a rotational player behind the young star.

RB Najee Harris is as advertised

(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Early reports out of training camp are that rookie running back Najee Harris is the feature back the Steelers wanted when they drafted him in the first round of the 2021 NFL draft and could be the guy to turn this rushing offense around.

S Tre Norwood the playmaker

Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers

When he was in college at Oklahoma, safety Tre Norwood was known for his big plays. So far at training camp, Norwood is following through with that and flashing his big-play ability making plays on the football.

1

1