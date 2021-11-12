Steelers 2021 season: Updated season predictions at the midway point
Things might not have gone exactly as planned but eight games into the 2021 NFL season and the Pittsburgh Steelers are sitting at 5-3, squarely in the playoff hunt and finding ways to gut out wins. We decided it was a great time to update out win/loss predictions for the Steelers for these final nine games.
Week 10-vs. Detroit Lions
Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports
WIN
Week 11-@ Los Angeles Chargers
Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
WIN
Week 12-@ Cincinnati Bengals
WIN
Week 13-vs Baltimore Ravens
Mitchell Layton-USA TODAY Sports
LOSS
Week 14-@ Minnesota Vikings
(AP Photo/Don Wright)
WIN
Week 15-vs Tennessee Titans
LOSS
Week 16-@ Kansas City Chiefs
Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
LOSS
Week 17-vs Cleveland Browns
Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports
LOSS
Week 18-@ Baltimore Ravens
Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
LOSS
