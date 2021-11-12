Steelers 2021 season: Updated season predictions at the midway point

Things might not have gone exactly as planned but eight games into the 2021 NFL season and the Pittsburgh Steelers are sitting at 5-3, squarely in the playoff hunt and finding ways to gut out wins. We decided it was a great time to update out win/loss predictions for the Steelers for these final nine games.

Week 10-vs. Detroit Lions

Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports

WIN

Week 11-@ Los Angeles Chargers

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

WIN

Week 12-@ Cincinnati Bengals

WIN

Week 13-vs Baltimore Ravens

Mitchell Layton-USA TODAY Sports

LOSS

Week 14-@ Minnesota Vikings

(AP Photo/Don Wright)

WIN

Week 15-vs Tennessee Titans

LOSS

Week 16-@ Kansas City Chiefs

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

LOSS

Week 17-vs Cleveland Browns

Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

LOSS

Week 18-@ Baltimore Ravens

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

LOSS

1

1