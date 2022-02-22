Steelers 2021 season summary: Wide receivers

The Pittsburgh Steelers went into the 2021 season with high hopes for this group of wide receivers. The trio of Diontae Johnson, JuJu Smith-Schuster and Chase Claypool had all the makings of a top receiving unit. However, things didn’t go quite according to plan. Here’s a look back at the Steelers wide outs from last season.

Diontae Johnson

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The one bright spot among this group was Diontae Johnson. He had his best NFL season with 107 receptions for 1,161 receiving yards and eight receiving touchdowns. I’m not ready to call Johnson a true No. 1 receiver but he’s far and away the best one on this roster.

JuJu Smith-Schuster

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Smith-Schuster came back to the Steelers on a one-year prove-it deal. Unfortunately, a shoulder injury completely derailed his season. Smith-Schuster only played five games and only had 15 receptions for 129 receiving yards.

Chase Claypool

Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

There might not have been a bigger letdown this season than Chase Claypool. A combination of factors worked against Claypool and he really faded in a season where he should have shined. The one bright spot for Claypool’s 59-catch season was he led the team with 14.6 yards per reception.

James Washington

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

James Washington has been a fan-favorite since he was drafted and 2021 was yet another season where the Steelers coaches didn’t see any value in his skills. All Washington did in 2021 was make plays when given the chance and now he will take his 24 receptions into free agency.

Ray-Ray McCloud

(AP Photo/Don Wright)

When Smith-Schuster was placed on IR, it was Ray-Ray McCloud who stepped in. This led to McCloud hauling in 39 passes for 277 receiving yards and a woeful 7.1 yards per reception.

