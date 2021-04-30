Update Steelers 2021 NFL mock draft after day 1

The first round of the 2021 NFL draft is in the book and the Pittsburgh Steelers landed their feature running back with Najee Harris. The Steelers picking Harris was completely predictable and one of the worst-kept secrets in draft history. But the pick is in and we’ve updated our Steelers mock draft accordingly.

Second round-OT Liam Eichenberg, Notre Dame

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

The Steelers start the work of re-building the offensive line with Eichenberg. A well-experienced player who is technically sound, a solid athlete and a finisher.

Third round-CB Ifeatu Melifonwu, Syracuse

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

No matter how things turn out for Justin Layne, Melifonwu is a great pick here. He can line up inside or outside in coverage and is a stout run stopper.

Fourth round-C Josh Myers, Ohio State

The Steelers have their center situation sorted out for this season with the players on the roster but Myers gives them an anchor for the future.

Fourth round-DT Tyler Shelvin, LSU

Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

This is a pure best-player available pick as the Steelers don't need a defensive tackle but can't pass on a massive interior defense who can eat up blockers.

Sixth round-EDGE Shaka Toney, Penn State

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

The Steelers need to add depth at outside linebacker and Toney is the athletic, raw prospect who can learn behind an elite talent like T.J. Watt.

Sixth round-OG Kayode Awosika, Buffalo

The rebuild of the Steelers offensive line continues with Awosika. The Steelers found a gem in Kevin Dotson last season in the later rounds and Awosika can be the same type of bargain.

Seventh round-TE John Bates, Boise State

Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

The Steelers want their tight ends to be able to block and few in the draft do it better than Bates.

