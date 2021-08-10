What Steelers need to do in 2021 to draft a top-tier QB

Landing a franchise quarterback in the NFL, even in the first round, remains a total crapshoot. The Pittsburgh Steelers, one of the league’s most successful franchises, have been so lucky just twice in their 88-year history — Terry Bradshaw, first overall, in 1970, and Ben Roethlisberger, 11th overall, in 2004.

Once Big Ben finally decides to hang up the cleats, the Steelers and their fanbase should prepare for years of misery. Mason Rudolph, Dwayne Haskins (a first-round NFL draft pick), and similar-caliber quarterbacks will be the theme in Pittsburgh for what could be a long and painful spell.

For those who tried to forget or weren’t around to experience the quarterback plight between Terry Bradshaw and Ben Roethlisberger, starting signal-callers were Cliff Stoudt, David Woodley, Mark Malone, Scott Campbell, Bubby Brister, Bono, Todd Blackledge, Neil O’Donnell, Mike Tomczak, Jim Miller, Kordell Stewart, Kent Graham, and Tommy Maddox.

For 14 seasons, from 1979 to 2003, Malone was the only quarterback Pittsburgh selected in the first round (28th overall). Because of Bradshaw, Malone wasn’t named the starter until 1984.

Related

Mark Malone named worst quarterback in Steelers franchise history

For their first three decades of existence, the Steelers were an utter embarrassment to Pittsburgh. The 1969 season took the cake, though, with one win to 13 losses, which earned the franchise the first overall pick in the 1970 NFL draft and, ultimately, the selection of Terry Bradshaw.

In 2003, the Steelers 6-10 record got them the 11th overall pick and Ben Roethlisberger in the 2004 NFL draft.

As far as first-round quarterbacks go, though, for every Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen, there’s a Tim Tebow, Sam Bradford, Jake Locker, Robert Griffin III, Mitchell Trubisky, Sam Darnold. Just as in Pittsburgh, for every Terry Bradshaw and Ben Roethlisberger, there’s a Stoudt, Bono, Campbell and Graham.

Hopefully, the Pittsburgh Steelers won’t be bad enough this season to be in a position to draft a franchise-caliber quarterback in the 2022 NFL draft. Unless they’re one of the five worst teams in the NFL this season, you can kiss their chances of drafting a top-tier QB goodbye.

Story continues

While losing doesn’t guarantee a franchise quarterback for any team, winning most definitely won’t.

List