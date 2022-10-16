Steelers 20, Bucs 18: Instant analysis of Tampa Bay’s Week 6 loss

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers suffered a crushing loss Sunday, falling 20-18 to the Pittsburgh Steelers on the road.

Here’s everything that went wrong for the Bucs, the few things that went right, and what it means for the team moving forward:

What Went Wrong

This was billed as a cakewalk for the Bucs, as the Steelers were a struggling 1-4 team that was missing its two best defenders, and most of their secondary. Pittsburgh’s offensive line was weak, they had a rookie quarterback, and this was a chance for the Bucs to smooth out their rough edges and start a winning streak.

Instead, the Bucs got punched in the mouth by a team that clearly wanted it more than they did.

Tom Brady managed just 243 yards through the air against that decimated secondary, while the ground game averaged just 2.9 yards per carry. The Bucs went 1-for-4 in the red zone, settling for field goals until finally getting into the end zone with less than five minutes left in the game. Mike Evans was targeted just four times all game for some reason, despite facing such a weak secondary.

The worst moment of the day came when Cameron Brate took a nasty hit, and ended up leaving the game on a stretcher. Brate was taken to a local hospital for evaluation of his neck injury, was released later that day, and was able to fly home with the team.

The defense gave up third-and-long conversions all game long, including multiple occasions on the final drive that allowed Pittsburgh to run out the clock. Whether it was first-round rookie Kenny Pickett or backup Mitch Trubisky, the Bucs just couldn’t make the plays they needed to in clutch situations.

Multiple mental errors from Devin White led directly to points for the Steelers early in the game, and the pass rush simply couldn’t get home often enough, despite what looked like a juicy matchup.

Even on special teams, the Bucs struggled on coverage teams, giving up big returns on both punts and kickoffs.

The Bucs got outplayed and outcoached in just about every way, and that’s why they lost to a team they should have dominated.

What Went Right

Not much outside of kicker Ryan Succop, who nailed all four of his field goal attempts, including a 54-yarder. The 36-year-old has been the team’s MVP so far this season, which tells you everything you need to know about how well the rest of the team has played.

Chris Godwin balled out, leading the Bucs with 95 yards on six receptions, including a 28-yard contested catch. It looks like he’s finally back to full strength.

This was the second time this season that the Bucs still came close to stealing a game they had no business winning, and once again came up short on a failed two-point conversion that would have tied things up late. Even with all of their failures Sunday, they still ended up with a chance to win at the end. That’s got to count for something, I guess?

The Bottom Line

This game felt a lot like Tampa Bay’s 20-19 loss in Week 5 back in 2020, when they fell to an inferior Chicago Bears team on the road. Bucs fans will be hoping this season ends the same way that one did, with Tampa Bay using it as motivation to spark another Super Bowl run.

That could still happen, but this is a serious gut-check loss for the Bucs, and they’re missing some key leaders in the locker room from that 2020 title team (Jason Pierre-Paul, Ali Marpet, Ndamukong Suh, Rob Gronkowski). There are tons of questions this team still doesn’t have answers for right now, and they’d better figure them out quickly if they don’t want this season to unravel.

