Steelers make 2 more roster moves in addition to QB Mitch Trubisky

The NFL offseason officially started today and the Pittsburgh Steelers wasted no time in making moves to clear salary cap space.

The team announced the release of quarterback Mitch Trubisky, offensive lineman Chukwuma Okorafor and punter Pressley Harvin III.

The writing has been on the wall for all three for weeks now, it was only a matter of the Steelers doing the deed.

