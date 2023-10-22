Steelers 1st quarter futility continues vs the Rams

The Pittsburgh Steelers got the football first in Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Rams. Thanks to a swing pass from quarterback Kenny Pickett to running back Najee Harris for eight yards on first down. But a sack and an incompletion later and the Steelers go three-and-out on its opening drive.

This continues the first-drive futility for the Steelers offense. Pittsburgh has run 14 offensive drives in the first quarter this season. And in six games, the Steelers have gone three-and-out on 10 of them.

This is a drive the Steelers had an opportunity to spend days fine-tuning and scripting this opening drive. But thanks to a blown blocking assignment by tight end Connor Heyward on second and short, Pickett gets sacked and on third and long, Pickett takes another huge hit as he overthrows wide receiver George Pickens. Who was well short of the first down if that matters.

