Steelers up 17-6 at halftime

The Steelers haven’t won since the first week of the season, but they’re in position to get their second win of the year in Week Five.

Ben Roethlisberger threw a 50-yard touchdown to Diontae Johnson, Najee Harris scored from a yard out and the Steelers lead the Broncos 17-6 at halftime in Pittsburgh. Harris has run for 87 yards, which is more than the first-round pick has managed in any of the first four games of the season.

Roethlisberger’s big play to Johnson came on the first Steelers drive of the day and he also hooked up with Chase Claypool for a 59-yard gain to set up Harris’ touchdown. He also lost a fumble on a sack by Malik Reed and ended the half 8-of-14 for 165 yards.

The Broncos got great field position off that fumble, but settled for a field goal when they failed to pick up a first down. They moved the ball into the red zone in the second quarter, but Devin Bush sacked Teddy Bridgewater and they had to turn to Brandon McManus for another kick.

Wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster left the game with a shoulder injury and the Steelers call him questionable to return to action.

