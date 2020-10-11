The Steelers had an unexpected bye in Week Four when their game against the Titans was rescheduled for later in the year, but they didn’t look too rusty offensively in the first half of their return to action.

Pittsburgh put together scoring drives on three of their four first half possessions and went into the locker room with a 17-14 lead on the Eagles. Both of their touchdowns were scored by wide receiver Chase Claypool, but only one of them came on a pass from Ben Roethlisberger.

Claypool capped a 75-yard drive with a 32-yard score in the second quarter and he ran for a two-yard score to cap a 14-play drive in the first quarter. The rookie has three catches for 54 yards overall through 30 minutes of play.

The Eagles got off to a slow start offensively, but Miles Sanders went 74 yards for a score on their third drive and wide receiver Travis Fulgham hooked up with Carson Wentz several times to set up a shorter Sanders touchdown run in the second quarter.

They had a chance to put more points on the board before halftime, but time expired after a J.J. Arcega-Whiteside catch gave the Eagles the ball on the 12-yard-line.

Wentz is 8-of-13 for 87 yards and he’s been sacked twice. Roethlisberger is 15-of-18 for 123 yards as the Steelers bid for their fourth win of the season.

Steelers up 17-14 after two Chase Claypool TDs originally appeared on Pro Football Talk