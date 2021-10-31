Steelers take 15-10 lead with Pat Freiermuth’s touchdown catch

Pat Freiermuth is quickly becoming an impact player for the Steelers.

The rookie tight end made a terrific catch in the back of the end zone to haul in a 2-yard touchdown, giving Pittsburgh a 15-10 lead in the fourth quarter.

With Pittsburgh’s kicker out after suffering a concussion on a fake field goal, the Steelers had to go for it on fourth-and-goal from the Cleveland 2. Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger rolled to his right and fired to Freiermuth, who was well covered in the back of the end zone. But the young tight end was able to secure the catch and get two feet in bounds.

The Steelers went for two, but Roethlisberger’s pass to Diontae Johnson fell incomplete.

Freiermuth now has a pair of touchdown catches this season.

