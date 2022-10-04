Steelers 13.5-point underdogs versus Bills

On Sunday, the Pittsburgh Steelers kick off a brutal four-game stretch with a road showdown with the Buffalo Bills. The season has been a series of disappointments for the 1-3 Steelers while the Bills are sitting pretty at 3-1. These are two teams heading in opposite directions and the oddsmakers are taking note.

According to Tipico Sportsbook, the Steelers are 13.5-point road underdogs and honestly, that feels pretty fair. It looks like the Steelers are turning to rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett but the problems with this team run deeper than that. It’s hard to imagine the Steelers defense will have any answer for Bills quarterback Josh Allen with T.J. Watt out of the lineup and Pittsburgh is not built to get into a shootout with any team.

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO).

List

Grading the Steelers after the 24-20 loss to the Jets

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire