The Steelers aren’t going to St. Vincent College in Latrobe, Pennsylvania, for training camp this year. Instead, they will remain at Heinz Field, the team announced last month.

On Thursday, the Steelers released their training camp schedule. It includes 12 practices open to fans.

Admission to open practices is free, but attendees are required to have a mobile ticket to enter Heinz Field. A limited number of tickets will be available via Ticketmaster at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday, July 10, and seats are assigned on a first-come, first-served basis.

Pittsburgh’s first open practice is July 28 and the last is Aug. 18.

The Steelers play the Cowboys in the Pro Football Hall of Fame Game on Aug. 5.

Steelers will have 12 open training camp practices originally appeared on Pro Football Talk