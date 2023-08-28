Steelers make 10 more cuts

The Steelers moved another step closer to the 53-player limit by parting ways with 10 more players on Monday.

The group includes 2020 Raiders third-round pick Tanner Muse. The linebacker never played a game for the AFC West team, but made 23 appearances with the Seahawks before signing with the Steelers this offseason.

Offensive lineman Le'Raven Clark, offensive lineman William Dunkle, safety Jalen Elliott, running back Darius Hagans, cornerback Lavert Hill, defensive lineman Manny Jones, quarterback Tanner Morgan, linebacker Toby Ndukwe and safety Kenny Robinson were also cut on Monday.

The Steelers trimmed nine other players from the roster Sunday and they also traded offensive lineman Kevin Dotson to the Rams.