New Steelers offensive lineman Trent Scott has started at three different spots on the offensive line in his NFL career — three games at right guard, eight games at right tackle and eight games at left tackle. He says he’s ready to play anywhere in Pittsbuirgh.

“I can do it all,” Scott said, via the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. “but it’s just a matter of what they need or what they ask me to do.”

Scott said he has so far been working as a swing tackle, the backup on both sides, to starters Chukwuma Okorafor and Dan Moore Jr. Scott played for Pat Meyer, the Steelers’ first-year offensive line coach, on both the Chargers and the Panthers, so he’s well aware of what his position coach is asking of him.

“I had that familiarity with him, and so I had an opportunity to come here so I came here,” Scott said during minicamp earlier this month. “I am pretty sure [Meyer encouraged the Steelers to reach out]. I am excited. I am excited to get the ball rolling.”

New Steeler Trent Scott says he’s ready and willing to play any position on the offensive line originally appeared on Pro Football Talk