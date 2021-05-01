Breaking News:

Curt Popejoy
·1 min read
The Pittsburgh Steelers feel like they got a real steal in the sixth round when they selected former Miami EDGE Quincy Roche. Roche is a disruptive player off the edge with the potential to develop into a very good situation pass rusher.

The one downside on Roche is her great up in Baltimore and is a Ravens fan. Or at least he was. Roche spoke to the media after his selection and while he admitted he was a Ravens fan growing up he said he has Terrible Towels on the way and doesn’t want to see purple anymore.

