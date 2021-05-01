New Steeler Quincy Roche a Ravens fan nevermore

Steelers sixth round pick Quincy Roche said he has always been a Ravens fan growing up in Baltimore. Said he doesn't want to see purple anymore and has someone dropping Terrible Towels off to his house tonight. — Teresa Varley (@Teresa_Varley) May 1, 2021

The Pittsburgh Steelers feel like they got a real steal in the sixth round when they selected former Miami EDGE Quincy Roche. Roche is a disruptive player off the edge with the potential to develop into a very good situation pass rusher.

The one downside on Roche is her great up in Baltimore and is a Ravens fan. Or at least he was. Roche spoke to the media after his selection and while he admitted he was a Ravens fan growing up he said he has Terrible Towels on the way and doesn’t want to see purple anymore.

