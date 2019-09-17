Steeler place Sean Davis on IR, sign Paxton Lynch to practice squad

The arrival of Minkah Fitzpatrick in Pittsburgh has led the Steelers to remove another defensive back from their 53-man roster.

The team announced on Tuesday that safety Sean Davis has been placed on injured reserve. Davis left last Sunday’s loss to the Seahawks and Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports that he tore his labrum.

Davis is eligible to be designated for a return later this season. The Steelers are allowed to bring back two players and can designate a player to return after six weeks on I.R.

Davis missed the opening game of the year with an ankle injury. He started and had five tackles against the Seahawks.

In addition to putting Davis on injured reserve, the Steelers also announced that former Broncos first-round pick Paxton Lynch has been signed to the practice squad. Mason Rudolph and Devlin Hodges are the quarterbacks on the 53-man roster after Ben Roethlisberger‘s season-ending elbow injury.