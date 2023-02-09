Will Steeler Cam Heyward win Walter Payton Man of the Year?

Thursday night, the NFL will give out all its major end-of-season awards at the NFL Honors. Perhaps the most underrated award that will be given out since it isn’t related to playing on the field is the Walter Payton Man of the Year. An award Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cam Heyward is nominated for.

Here is a summary of the award and how a player becomes nominated from the league website:

The Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award recognizes an NFL player for his excellence on and off the field. The award was established in 1970. It was renamed in 1999 after the late Hall of Fame Chicago Bears running back, Walter Payton. Each team nominates one player who has had a significant positive impact on his community. Representing the best of the NFL’s commitment to philanthropy and community impact, 32 players are selected as their team’s Man of the Year and become eligible to win the national award. The winner of the award each year receives a $250,000 donated to the winner’s charity of choice. All other 31 nominees receive up to $40,000 donated to their charity of choice. All donations are courtesy of the NFL Foundation and Nationwide.

This is the fifth time Heyward has been nominated for the award by his team but he has never won. Will this year break the streak? Cast your vote and let us know.

