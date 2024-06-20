Steel stock up on goalies, defense in NAHL draft

CHIPPEWA FALLS — The Chippewa Steel shored up on their defense and drafted two netminders ahead of next season in the 2024 North American Hockey League (NAHL) Draft.

With their first pick and number 15 overall, the Steel drafted goaltender Jakub Irsak of the Banska Stiavnica hockey club in Slovakia, followed by Brady Flynn — the first of two D-men picked by the local team — out of Milton, Massachusetts. Forward Sam Anderson, a right winger from Hartland, Wisconsin, rounded out the top three choices the local squad made with the 102nd pick of the draft, a selection they picked up from the Anchorage Wolverines.

The local team had no draft choices in the fourth or fifth rounds of the 19-round draft.

The Steel followed up in round six with another netminder, Tyler Spokane of Buffalo, and with their final selection, made in the seventh round of the day-long event, they chose Cael Knutson, a defenseman out of Bemdgi, Minnesota. The local team passed on its second seventh-round pick that was also acquired from Anchorage and also passed on making selections in rounds 8-19 of the draft.

The Leader-Telegram reached out to Steel Head Coach Chris Ratzloff for comment on the choices, but he failed to return our inquiry as of press time.

In total, 297 players were selected in the draft, which took five hours to complete.

“The NAHL Draft is a very important part of the process in building a team for the upcoming season, “NAHL Commissioner and President Mark Frankenfeld said in a release issued by the NAHL. “A drafted player has been scouted by the team’s coaching or scouting staff. Whether it is skill, strength, speed, compete, character or all of the above, that coach wants that individual on their team. Congratulations to all the players chosen in the NAHL Draft and good luck to every player working hard to play NAHL Hockey in their pursuit of playing NCAA hockey someday.”

The first player taken in the 2024 NAHL Draft was forward Travis Lefere, who was selected by the Watertown Shamrocks.

Lefere, 17, played the last two seasons with Fox Motors 16U AAA (T1EHL) and appeared in 124 games and combined for 136 points. Lafere also appeared in a game with USNTDP, U.S. National U17 Team, and the Waterloo Black Hawks (USHL).

The first defenseman selected was with the second pick overall as the Elmira Aviators selected Ben Costantino from the SJHL’s Humboldt Broncos. Costantino, 19, had 41 points over 50 games last season for the Broncos.

The first goaltender selected was Frank Murphy, who was taken 10th overall in Round 1 by the Springfield Jr. Blues. Murphy, 19, spent the last season playing mostly for the Islanders Hockey Club (NCDC) and played 3 games with the Chilliwack Chiefs (BCHL). Murphy posted a 2.12 GAA and a .933 save percentage last year with the Islanders.

The NAHL Draft saw 23 players selected from the NAPHL and 27 from the NA3HL.

Players not drafted or tendered by NAHL teams are still able to participate in each team’s respective open tryout camps.

The Steel will open up their 2024-25 campaign on ice on the road Sept. 13 against the Wisconsin Windigo, the NAHL has announced in its release of the 2024-25 regular season schedule. The Steel will stay in Eagle River for another matchup against Wisconsin the following evening before returning back to the Chippewa Valley for their home opener against the Kenai River Brown Bears on Sept. 20. They will follow that up the next night with another game at the Chippewa Area Ice Arena against the Minnesota Wilderness.

Each of the League’s 35 teams in the league’s four divisions (Central, East, Midwest, and South) will play 59 regular season games. The regular season will commence on September 13, 2024 and end on April 12, 2025.

Of note, the 21st annual NAHL Showcase Tournament will be held from September 25-28, 2024, at the Super Rink in Blaine, Minnesota. All 35 NAHL teams will play three regular-season games at the Showcase, which is one of hockey’s most prominent and popular events of the entire season.

For the Steel’s full-season home and away schedule, go to to the Steel’s Facebook page at Chippewa Steel Hockey. The entire slate of games for all 35 NAHL teams can be found on the NAHL’S website, www.nahl.com.

The NAHL’s media and communication department contributed to a portion of this story.