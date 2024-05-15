Steel continue offseason transactions

CHIPPEWA FALLS — The Steel hired an assistant general manager and have tendered yet another player as the offseason transactions continue for the area hockey franchise.

Cody Gonyeau has been hired as the team’s assistant general manager and the squad has tendered forward Lukas Bellinger to add to those players already tendered by the team to play when the 2024-25 season begins in September.

In his new role, Gonyeau will be assisting the hockey operations staff in player recruitment, camps and other areas of the hockey operations department. His first event was attending the North American Hockey League (NAHL) Combine in Attleboro, Massachusetts, earlier this month.

Gonyeau will be embarking on his first season with the Steel after coming off a successful run as the head coach and general manager of the Boston Jr. Terriers in the Eastern Hockey League, where this past season they started as an expansion team that succeeded above a .500 winning percentage.

The new Steel AGM brings a strong background to his new job here, as prior to his role with the Jr. Terriers, Gonyeau had been an integral part of the Northeast Generals organization since February 2017, joining them during their inaugural season in the North American Hockey League. Initially, he served as a Mid-American regional scout before transitioning to the position of assistant general manager in 2018. In March 2021, he took over the role of assistant coach and continued as assistant general manager for the NAHL team. In addition to his responsibilities with the Jr. Terriers, Additionally, he took on the responsibility of head coach for the 16U midget team and academy director for the newly established Generals Academy, a release issued by the Steel stated.

Originally hailing from Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan, Gonyeau’s passion for hockey developed early on as he actively participated in SMHA (Sault Michigan Hockey Association) and Sault Blue Devil Hockey. His dedication to the sport led him to pursue a bachelor of science degree in secondary education from Central Michigan University in Mount Pleasant, Michigan. According to the Steel’s release, Gonyeau further honed his coaching skills during his tenure as a head coach for the Cleveland Barons, overseeing teams ranging from 14U to 16U in the T1EHL (Tier 1 Elite Hockey League). In conjunction with his coaching responsibilities, he initiated the Cleveland Athletic Academy within the Barons’ program, providing players with an academic center to supplement their hockey development. Prior to his time with the Barons, Cody spent three seasons coaching at Saint Ignatius High School. His involvement in hockey extends to various other positions, including serving as a BCHL/NAHL Scout for Neutral Zone Scouting and working as a skill development coach for the Cleveland Barons.

Gonyeau and his family will be relocating to the Chippewa Valley region from Attleboro, Massachusetts, where he currently resides with his wife, Emma, and dogs Enzo and Louie.

Bellinger, of East Aurora, New York, has been playing for the Rochester Grizzlies, a Tier 3 junior hockey organization in Minnesota. He joins forward Austin Boyce, Anthony Preskar and goalie Devin Shakar, all of whom have been tendered by the Steel since the start of the off-season last month.

New college commitments for Steel Players; Lunski drafted by Madison Capitols

In other Steel news, forward Matt Grannan has committed to play NCAA Division III hockey for Bethel University, the Steel’s social media pages have confirmed, and defenseman Jack Christen, who played in 17 games for the Steel this past year after coming here from the Odessa Jackalopes, has committed to St. Norbert College in De Pere, Wisconsin. Additionally, forward Alex Lunski has been drafted by the Madison Capitols in the 2024 United States Hockey League (USHL) Draft.

Grannan, 20, had a short stint with the Steel in the 2021-2022 season before becoming a full-time player during the 2022-2023 season. Over the course of the 92 games he played for the Steel, the Germantown, Wisconsin, native netted a total of 23 points (8 goals, 15 assists). Of his eight goals, Grannan scored two game-winning ones and one short-handed goal during the 2023-2024 season.

Grannan is the 13th player to commit from the Steel this season and will join 13 NAHL alumni players at Bethel in the fall.

Lunski, a forward from Minnetonka, Minnesota, played in 25 games for the Steel this past season and netted four goals and four assists. He is committed to play Division I hockey for the University of St. Thomas in St. Paul, Minnesota. He is one of two Steel players (Mason Peapenburg is the other) who have made NHL Central Scouting’s final rankings for the 2024 NHL Draft.

Both Lunski and Peapenburg made the final cut of skaters who were decided on by Central Scouting during a five-day, in-person session in Toronto early last month.