Steamwheelers QB Irwin’s unique journey to playing football in the Q.C.

Steamwheelers quarterback Mike Irwin and his journey to play indoor football in the Quad Cities is a wild one. From Oregon, Irwin was the back-up to Justin Herbert with the Ducks for two seasons soaking up everything from the now L.A. Chargers star.

“Being able to sit and watch Justin was incredible. He’s an generational talent and still the best arm I’ve ever seen,” Irwin said. The strongest arm I’ve ever seen. The way he prepared and the knowledge of the game was really impressive for a young pup like me to see. Definitely try to take aspects of those.”

Seeking more playing time, Irwin went the junior college route. Going undefeated at Riverside City College before a COVID season at Garden City in Kansas. Two experiences that really challenged him.

“Some of the best days of playing football for sure but its a grind and really tests you if you love the game,” Irwin said. “Really need to find that belief in yourself.”

The final college destination? Tarleton State. New to division one and the springboard for Irwin to play professionally after a great pro day catching the eye of Steamwheelers head coach Cory Ross.

“Has a beautiful arm and throws a great ball. Has the ability to run the football when he actually gets out of there,” Ross said. “He’s showed that in the games played. He’s a gunslinger and I like the gunslinger. I’m a Brett fare guy.”

God put this on my heart as a dream so I just continue at it,” Irwin said. “Prepare as hard as I could. My agent told me about the indoor game and then two days later Coach Ross called me.

It’s Irwin’s faith that makes him a great leader and grounded through the highs and lows.

“Taking guys and the team to church. I love faith bound players,” Ross said. “I love those guys. I was one of them too in my playing days. He studies plays just like how he studies the Lord.

It takes a lot mentally and physically so being able to tap in to the strength God provides is crucial to me and something I still work on,” Irwin said. “Growing with. He’s come through in some clutch moments and continues to come through so I just lean on him.

Irwin’s definitely made an impact playing in eight of the ten as the Steamwheelers make a push for the playoffs sitting the fourth and final playoff spot in the eastern conference.

