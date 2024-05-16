Steamwheelers Q.B. Irwin making first home start Saturday against Barnstormers

Quad City Steamwheelers Quarterback Mike Irwin making his second career start Saturday against the Iowa Barnstormers.

Irwin suffered a concussion week one and the return to the field last week? Impressive.

Irwin showed the versality throwing four touchdowns, running for one in a 56-49 win over Sioux Falls.

Irwin keeping that confidence going forward..

“Momentum is huge. Definitely something I have to keep in mind but at the same time, I’m not going to be satisfied with just that one game,” Irwin said. “Its keeping it on to the next. It was very fun last game because anytime there was a touchdown, it get really quiet so I’m ready to hear the crowd ripping and roaring once we start scoring points.”

Mike comes in to the huddle and says alright guys, listen up. Here we go,” offensive lineman Joe Krall said. “I’m going to take care of it. Let’s roll with it and see what happens. Have to make the right decision and the right cool here. Let’s go.”

Mike has thick skin. I can be hard on him. Tough on him. He’ll just wipe it away and it’s next play,” head coach Cory Ross said. “Always wants to be better. Asking questions. It’s good to have a quarterback who can take on coaching and not only that but being that confident in your offense. Your players see that and it exudes the team. It makes everyone confident when your quarterback is confident.”

