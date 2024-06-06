Steamwheelers in playoff picture with chance for big wins against the East’s top teams this month

With just over a month left in the season, the Quad City Steamwheelers are eyeing the playoffs sitting in the number four spot in the eastern conference and welcoming in the top two teams in the east over the next three weeks. Saturday, it’s the number one team Frisco Fighters and in two weeks, the number two, Green Bay Blizzard. The Wheelers looking to take advantage of the home field in both of those match-ups.

“We beat those two teams and were feeling good about the playoffs. Getting to play all those eastern teams before we get to the playoffs is a good thing because we know what the competition will be like,” defensive lineman KeShaun Moore said. “We’ll be ready for both and excited to play both. Focusing on Frisco first. Honing in and taking care of business.”

Playing our brand as a defense holding our assignments to the highest standards,” defensive lineman Jaylin Swan said. “Understanding they’re not going to lay down and we don’t need to lay down and won’t lay down.”

Home field advantage is a great thing and getting those wins would be huge and shock the league,” offensive lineman Joe Krall said. “Start rolling from there. Be effective on all three levels. Let the fans do what they have to do to help us.”

Home field advantage is huge for us. The crowd gets us going. They get loud and makes it so awesome to play here,” quarterback Judd Erickson said. “They’re always showing up. It’s always that extra advantage for a team that has to come in here and play us on the road. Two really good football teams and really close to having a good one here. Making those little improvements. Really put the product on the field we know we can. We have a lot of great people in the locker room and were really pushing to try to show that.”

Playing the best teams, it’s a great opportunity to show our best stuff.” quarterback Mike Irwin said. “To mesh together as a team and play our best ball. Show everyone on the biggest stage what were about.”

The advantage for us is to do something we haven’t done yet and it’s start fast,” head coach Cory Ross said. “As an offense, score points. Take a lead. Really have teams play from behind against us. When teams play from behind against us, it’ll be tough for them to win. We find ways to come back and that’s the kind of team we’ve been and we don’t want to be that anymore. A win is a win. We’ll take it how it comes but we need to start fast and when we do that, hold on to the lead.”

Kick-off is at 6:05 P.M. Saturday with a post game concert to follow.

