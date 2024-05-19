Steamwheelers kicker Kyle Kaplan delivers walk-off win over Iowa

It all came down to the right leg of Quad City Steamwheelers kicker. Kyle Kaplan..

In the final 5:30, Kaplan hit back to back season long field goals of 49 and 53 yards as time expired, securing the 57-55 win over the Iowa Barnstormers..

The walk-off by Kaplan helped the Wheelers get back to .500 on the year, 4-4, heading in to their second bye on a high note.

I just love my team and the trust they give me. I feel that trust. We had a few other opportunities before where it came down to the wire but now we’ve built that trust,” Kaplan said. “We were all new to start out. We had a short period to bring something together. It has nothing to do with my leg. The trust I have in them and the trust they have in me.”

Nerves of steel. That dude is the most accurate kicker in the IFL,” quarterback Mike Irwin said. “Dude is an absolute legend for that win right there. Beyond grateful for him to pull out that W.

“This week alone. He’s been just stepping up and battling. Really making the kicks and doing some things,” head coach Cory Ross said. “I was excited he got the opportunity. I didn’t hesitate at all. I was trying to get one more play with that five seconds and got a little nervous so we gave it to him and he was ready. He looked ready so just an exciting, exciting game.”

