Steamwheelers building momentum after early season adversity

After two straight losses, the Quad City Steamwheelers bounced back to hand the first place Massachusetts Pirates their first loss. The players describe the performance with one word.

“This team has a lot of talent. Grit and last week showed a lot of resiliency,” running back Edward Vander said. “We just resilient.”

“Just the resilience we played with after losing two games in a row,” offensive lineman Ivory Scott said. “Not blinking and beating a great team. Just feels good to have it all together.”

Lots of resilience on this team. Even in the games we lost, fighting all the way to the end then coming out against a really good team like Mass and putting it all together,” quarterback Judd Erickson said. “I’m sure there was a lot of people who didn’t think that was happening on Saturday. Putting that together, we know what we have in our locker room and it looks good.”

“I’m new here but being here the first week, you can just see the team is connected and gelling well as a unit and hungry,”‘ defensive back Bikembe Kearney said.

“Continues to be a confidence booster. Anytime you get a win, its a confidence booster,” head coach Cory Ross said. “The way we clicked offensively definitely stood out. Scoring on all but one possession. Just knowing where this offense can go when we execute. With the next game coming up, its time to turn the focus.”

Players credit the even keel attitude of coach Ross for keeping them together through early season adversity.

“He’s the same guy everyday and we know everyday he’s showing up and pushing us to be our best,” Erickson said. “He’s at his best and will do everything to put us in the best position to be out best.”

Stays honest. Coaches us hard and with love<” Scott said. Keeping us all involved.”

“There’s no panic. Were a young team with a roster full of guys playing indoor football for the first time. Period. Once it was able to click, you see things like what happened this past weekend. Scoring 50 plus points. Defense getting stops. Once the special teams come, we’ll have all around effort and that’s what were looking for” Ross said.

The Wheelers have another chance to get in the win column Sunday against the Tulsa Oilers and be over .500 for the first time this season.

“It’s a good football team. They’ll be focusing on defense. Us on offense,” Erickson said. “A group who will fly around and make plays. We’ll have to be at our best.”

We just have to go in and execute,” Edward said. “If we go in knowing what were doing and listen to coach, we’ll be good.”

They have a lot of returners on their roster so guys with a lot of chemistry. Very aggressive. Physical and draw contact,” Ross said. “Tackle very well. We’ll have opportunities in the open field to make guys miss but have to be ready for it. We do that and execute on offense, it’ll be a heck of a battle. Being here with our ninth man in the 3:05 kickoff will be real nice.”

