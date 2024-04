Steamwheelers “building confidence” after win over Massachusetts

The Quad City Steamwheelers handed the Massachusetts Pirates their first loss of the season, 54-43.

The Steamwheelers scored their most points through four games and their most rushing yards.

Quarterback Judd Erickson and running back Vander Edward had three touchdowns.

