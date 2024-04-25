Steamers sweep baseball/softball doubleheader; Fulton softball extends win streak to 16

Apr. 24—FULTON, Ill. — The Fulton Steamer softball team has found their stride after starting the year 2-4.

They are now winners of 16 straight games, scoring nine or more points in 14 of those games. On Wednesday they continued their recent dominance, defeating the Kewanee Boilermakers 11-3.

Resse Germann got the scoring started, hitting a two-run homer in the bottom of the first inning to give the Steamers the early 2-0 lead.

Fulton stayed hot in the second inning as the bottom of the lineup was rolling. Flipping the order back to the top with the bases loaded, the Steamers got RBI's from Kira Wilson and Zoe Kunau before senior Brooklyn Brennan drove in two more runs to make it 6-0. Brennan then took third base on a passed ball and stole home to make it 7-0.

A four run third inning made it an 11-0 game. However, the Boilermakers scored three times in the top of the fourth and neither team scored again.

Pitcher Addison Hartman pitched the whole thing for the Steamers as they improve to 18-4 on the year. Hartman gave up six hits while striking out seven.

Fulton will host East Dubuque on Thursday at 4:30 p.m. and Galena on Saturday at 11 a.m. at Drives Park in Fulton.

Fulton's five run second inning pushes them past Kewanee 8-5

CLINTON — Early run support was the key for the Fulton Steamers on Wednesday night as they defeated the Kewanee Boilermakers 8-5.

The Steamers got the chance to play at NelsonCorp Field, the home of the Clinton LumberKings, and the much larger field proved to help spread the field for both teams.

Fulton plated two runs in the first inning for an early lead but the Boilermakers responded in the second to tie the game at two.

In the bottom of the second the Steamers were able to get a couple runs across the board before sophomore Mason Kuebel pulled a double down the left field line to score three runs and make it a 7-2 game.

The Boilermakers scored one run in the third while the Steamers got that run back in the fourth. Kewanee later scored a run in both the fifth and sixth but the Steamers held on for the 8-5 win.

Fulton was outhit 12 to nine but their patience at the plate and timely hitting was the difference in this one. The Steamers improve to 8-8 on the season after starting 0-4.

The Steamers will also host East Dubuque on Thursday and Galena on Saturday at Drives Park.