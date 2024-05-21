Steamers knock off Eastland for third straight Regional Title

May 20—FULTON, Ill. — For the third straight year, the Fulton Steamers are baseball Regional Champions in IHSA Class 1A, defeating Eastland in a hard fought battle 4-3.

Heading into the postseason the Steamers were one game below .500, finishing 12-13. However, their record did not matter as they defeated both Milledgeville and Eastland to make it a three-peat for the Regional Title.

Fulton had the advantage, playing at home as the host site but not being the home team on the score board against Eastland.

The Steamers were the first on the board, scoring two runs in the top of the second inning but Eastland answered to tie the game back up in the bottom of the inning.

More of the same continued in the fourth with both sides scoring a run but it stayed a tied game.

However, the Steamers got a run across in the sixth inning to put all the pressure on the Cougars. For the first time all day, they did not have an answer as Fulton got the win to advance to the Sectional Semifinals.

Dom Kramer pitched four innings for the Steamers with two earned runs. Chase Dykstra pitched the last three to close out the game and earn the win.

Both AJ Boardman and Dane VanZuiden went two for three to lead the Steamers offensively. They will take on East Dubuque (23-7) on Wednesday at Forreston High School.