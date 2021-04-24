Stealing an idea from a potential rival golf league? That’s nothing new for the PGA Tour.

Larry Bohannan, Palm Springs Desert Sun
·6 min read

One of the charms of professional golf has always been that it’s a meritocracy. You shoot lower scores, you finish higher on the leader board, you make more money.

There are no long-term contracts where a player hits .203 for the season but still gets paid the $30 million he agreed to in a contract years prior. There are no bonus clauses for all-star game appearances or for the number of games played.

Want more money? Shoot better scores.

Yes, there are endorsement deals out there for players, but to a great degree, those deals still hinge on a player’s performance.

That’s what makes news of the new PGA Tour bonus pool a bit odd. First reported by Golfweek, the Players Impact Program is not so much about how a golfer is playing, but how a golfer impacts the game through a variety of metrics that don’t include scoring average or strokes gained: putting.

Larry Bohannan is the golf writer at the Palm Springs (Calif.) Desert Sun, part of the USA Today Network.

In a nutshell, the $40 million bonus pool will be divided among players who, in the language of television, move the needle. Those are players who bring positive attention to the game.

The metrics used will include the popularity of a player in Google search, how well a player brings exposure to his sponsors through something called Nielsen Brand Exposure, his Q ratings of familiarity and appeal, something called an MVP rating of the engagement players to generate on social and digital channels and finally something called Meltwater Index rating, which figures out a player’s value across a range of media platforms.

In other words, how popular is a player and how does that popularity help the PGA Tour and the player’s sponsors?

The Players Impact Program does smack of the rich getting richer. That’s something the PGA Tour already does with its World Golf Championships, a series of no-cut, high-profile events that help highly ranked players remain highly ranked merely by being in the field and getting a guaranteed check at the end of the week.

More money, and guaranteed money, was part of the promise behind a breakaway tour proposed by powers in Saudi Arabia last year.

The Premier Golf League sent formal offer letters worth “hundreds of millions of dollars” to a handful of players.

Although Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm and Brooks Koepka — then the top three golfers in the world — had all came out to reject the PGL, the following players were reportedly linked to the new circuit: Phil Mickelson, Adam Scott, Henrik Stenson, Justin Rose, Rickie Fowler, Paul Casey and Koepka.

Soon after, a historic alliance was announced between the PGA Tour and European Tour after months of tense negotiations, fending off a rival bid to take a stake in the European circuit by the private equity group fronting the PGL.

That announced partnership includes collaboration on issues like media, playing opportunities, scheduling and prize funds and is widely seen as the first step toward an eventual merger of the two bodies.

So although the potential rival was thwarted, now comes a PGA Tour program that mimics the PGL’s premise of giving top players greater, and more reliable, income.

Greg Norman watches the ball after swinging at Augusta National GC. Norman proposed a World Golf Tour and a few years later then-PGA Tour Commissioner Tim Finchem helped to create a bastardized version of the idea. File Photo: The Augusta Chronicle via USA TODAY NETWORK

More money for top players

If that scenario sounds familiar, think back to when Greg Norman proposed a World Golf Tour, only to be shot down by then-Commissioner Tim Finchem, who then helped create the World Golf Championships, a nearly identical idea.

For those who need a refresher, Norman told the golf world of his master plan to start a competing tour back in 1994. He chose the pristine Sherwood Country Club outside of Los Angeles — where he hosted the Shark Shootout — revealing a proposal to start a mini-tour, beginning with eight dates in 1995.

The purses would be large and the fields small — only 40 players would be invited to each event, with 30 coming from the golf rankings and 10 through exemptions. Even the last-place finishers would receive $30,000 and all who signed up for the tour were to be given a yearly travel stipend of $50,000.

Norman’s effort was framed as greedy and self-serving. His tour never got off the ground.

And in 1997, Finchem announced plans for the World Golf Championships, which adhered to many of the same principles.

No one is saying a player, his name and his likeness shouldn’t be rewarded for popularity. That happens in all forms of the entertainment world, from sports to movies to music. It is what will eventually bring down the NCAA and amateur athletics entirely. But $40 million for popular players seems, well, a little greedy.

The PGA Tour has plenty of money, obviously. And they also to a degree control the amount of exposure a player gets through pairings and television windows. So that should be a concern for players who might not be in the bonus pool.

Could the Tour have used that money better? Of course. There are golfers on the Korn Ferry Tour, the Latinosamerica Tour and the Mackenzie Tour who would like to make a basic living, and the money could have been used for that. There are tournaments that fight hard to make money for local charities, and the bonus pool money could have been used to supplement those donations to perhaps a minimum for each event.

And there are efforts to grow the game of golf that could benefit from that money, cash that will instead go to already well-compensated players.

Who will get the money? Well, you can assume Tiger Woods will be the most popular golfer in the world for a while, even if he never plays again after his recent automobile accident. Players like Bryson DeChambeau and Phil Mickelson will be on the list, no doubt, as will Rickie Fowler, whose popularity and commercial appeal extend beyond his on-course accomplishments.

More money for top players (and team owners) is always going to be a driving force in sports. It’s why the NFL is going to a 17-game schedule next year. It’s why there was a proposal this week for a super league of soccer in Europe among the top clubs in the game, a proposal that crashed spectacularly when fans saw through the greed.

In a world where “social media influencer” is an actual job title and athletes have replaced movie stars as the world’s biggest celebrities (think Ronaldo and Lionel Messi as well as Tiger Woods), money for a player’s Q rating can’t be a surprise.

Even if it’s a bit of a surprise it showed up in the meritocracy of golf.

Larry Bohannan is The Palm Springs (Calif.) Desert Sun golf writer, part of the USA Today Network. He can be reached at larry.bohannan@desertsun.com.

Recommended Stories

  • Winners’ Bags: Marc Leishman, Cameron Smith at Zurich Classic of New Orleans

    A complete list of the WITB gear Marc Leishman and Cameron Smith used to win the PGA Tour's Zurich Classic of New Orleans.

  • PGA Tour announces new developmental tour for its Mackenzie Tour members

    With uncertainty surrounding the Mackenzie Tour this summer, the PGA Tour has launched the Forme Tour for non-Canadian members of the Canada-based tour.

  • Fact check: No luciferase enzymes – or satanic connections – in coronavirus vaccines

    Social media users are falsely claiming the Moderna coronavirus vaccine contains the luciferase enzyme as well as various tracking materials.

  • Mason Mount and Christian Pulisic pull the strings against West Ham to set stage for vital win

    It is Christian Pulisic who wears the No 10 shirt for Chelsea but in Thomas Tuchel’s system there are two players who operate in that creative position. Both Pulisic and Mason Mount have the freedom to move around the final third, searching for space and pulling opposition midfielders into spaces they do not want to go. This crucial win for Chelsea was secured by Timo Werner’s first-half goal but so much of their assured performance was based on the scheming duo of Mount and Pulisic, the two playmakers who asked plenty of questions of the West Ham United defence. With the European Championship looming this summer, much of the focus will have been on Mount’s battle against Jesse Lingard, one of his rivals for a starting position in Gareth Southgate’s side. Lingard had his moments of promise at the London Stadium but, unlike Mount on the opposing team, he did not have a partner in crime. Mount to Pulisic, Pulisic to Mount. It was a constant theme of this match, especially in the second half, and West Ham were never able to shut them down in the absence of the injured Declan Rice. David Moyes has built such a solid structure this season, with a unified defence and hard-working midfield, but Pulisic and Mount proved capable of chipping away with their intelligent movement and passing. In a potentially pivotal match in the race for the top four, the two 22-year-olds were key in destabilising a West Ham team which looked far more sturdy than in recent weeks. West Ham’s last four Premier League games had produced a combined total of 21 goals between them. They have been the league’s most entertaining team over the last month, providing almost as much drama on the pitch as the ‘Big Six’ have generated off it, but such an approach is far from sustainable in the race for Champions League qualification. Moyes knows this, and he has made it clear after some of their recent chaotic victories. It has been too open at times, with too much back-and-forth within matches, and it was therefore no surprise that he set up his team in a far more compact formation here. This was a return to the sort of football that got West Ham into this position in the first place: organised, solid and willing to counter-attack when the chances arose. Chelsea therefore had to be precise in picking their moments, looking for the small spaces that might lead to goalscoring opportunities. The task fell primarily to Mount and Pulisic, who had started at the top of Tuchel’s midfield “box”. Mount roamed to the right for much of the first half, pulling wide and then darting inside, while Pulisic did the same from the left.

  • Terra Cotta Invitational: Matt Kuchar, Justin Thomas, Patrick Reed part of amateur tourney’s 25-year run

    In the fall of 1995, Jerry Stahl came out to play Naples National Golf Club. "What a great venue for a USGA championship," he said.

  • Millennials Are Taking Risks When It Comes To Homebuying — But Are They Worth It?

    The real estate market has been hot for months, making it challenging for buyers to secure their dream homes. With the market so competitive, some buyers -- especially millennial buyers -- have been...

  • ESPN proposes big draft trade between Colts, Saints

    Call this a win for the Colts.

  • Cameron Smith & Marc Leishman win in playoff to claim 2021 Zurich Classic title

    In final round Foursomes at the 2021 Zurich Classic of New Orleans, the team of Cameron Smith & Marc Leishman carded a 2-under 70 and would defeat the team of Louis Oosthuizen & Charl Schwartzel on the first playoff hole to win the tournament. It's Smith's third career victory — second at the Zurich team event — and Leishman's sixth win.

  • Blazers prepared "to stay in the fight" following loss to Grizzlies

    As the Blazers drop their fifth straight and ninth of their last 11, Portland is searching for answers...

  • Meet 'one of the UAE's only female car mechanics'

    Huda al-Matroushi is blazing a trail for women in the autobusinessin the United Arab Emirates, an industry long dominated by men in the region."When it comes to this situation, I enjoy it a lot. Because I'm on top of my job, and it's my business, I belong to it, so I feel proud of myself."The 36-year is one of a few Emirati women to venture into the car repair industry. She owns and manages her own auto repair shop, a business that was driven by a lifelong passion for cars. “Cars have been a huge hobby of mine since I was a child, and I have been able to turn it from a dream into reality. Thank God, luck was on my side and now I am trying to learn more, to study this field, and learn more about mechanics."Al-Martoushi still faced doubts from male employees in the beginning, and it took some convincing to garner support from her family. "I said, 'Dad, please trust me and you will see what I will do.' He said, 'okay, okay!' Most of my family are surprised how, you know, because this project, or this business it's not easy for a lady."She now hopes to grow her single garage into a big repair center, or open more stores across the UAE.

  • Washington received nearly 40,000 submissions for new team name

    When the Washington Football Team announced it was taking fan submissions for a new team name, it expected a flood of suggestions.

  • How much money each team won at the PGA Tour’s Zurich Classic of New Orleans

    Check out how much money each team won at the PGA Tour's Zurich Classic of New Orleans at TPC Louisiana.

  • Joe Thornton with a Goal vs. Winnipeg Jets

    Joe Thornton (Toronto Maple Leafs) with a Goal vs. Winnipeg Jets, 04/24/2021

  • 6 Cincinnati Bengals players team could trade during 2021 NFL draft

    Here are some names the Cincinnati Bengals could trade during the 2021 NFL draft.

  • 'Nacho man' fan who fell chasing home run ball gets chips, pizza, ball from Reds pitcher, wife

    Reds pitcher Lucas Sims' wife, Dani, found the fan who dropped his nachos while falling in pursuit of a home run ball at Great American Ball Park.

  • UFC 261 bonuses: Kamaru Usman and Rose Namajunas bank bonuses

    Officials announced the UFC 261 bonuses immediately following Saturday night's championship tripleheader in front of a packed house at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Fla. It was the fight promotion's first event allowed to have a sold-out live audience since the initiation of pandemic restrictions in early 2020. The fight promotion set the venue record for gate numbers generating $3.3 million in receipts. 15,269 spectators attended the event. Fight of the Night: Fight of the Night honors went to the flyweights from the preliminary fight card. Jeff Molina defeated Qileng Aori by unanimous decision in a back-and-forth battle. Performance of the Night: Welterweight champion Kamaru Usman earned a Performance of the Night bonus for his finish of Jorge Masvidal in the fight card's main event. The two fought to a decision at UFC 251 last July with Masvidal stepping in as a late replacement days before the event. On Saturday, Usman finished "Gamebred" early in the second round by knockout. Performance of the Night: Rose Namajunas earned back the strawweight title in stunning fashion in the fight card's co-main event against former champion Zhang Weili. Namajunas connected with a head kick early in the opening round that collapsed Weili. "Thug" Rose became the first female fighter in UFC history to win back a title after losing it. Jon Jones disputes Dana White’s claim that he wanted $30 million to fight Ngannou UFC 261 bonuses Fight of the Night: Jeff Molina and Qileng AoriPerformance of the Night: Kamaru UsmanPerformance of the Night: Rose Namajunas

  • Conor McGregor says Kamaru Usman deserves a ‘smack’ after UFC 261: ‘I like 170. It’s mine soon’

    Conor McGregor is apparently interested in a fight with Kamaru Usman in the near future.

  • Jon Jones denies he demanded $30 million from UFC for Francis Ngannou title fight

    This may shock you, but Jon Jones and the UFC are feuding.

  • The New York Knicks are on the precipice of a new era

    It’s not the classic tale of the sum being greater than its parts. They play hard consistently, are coached well by Tom Thibodeau and some of their wild cards are panning out.

  • Rose Namajunas hands Zhang Weili first UFC loss to regain strawweight title

    After she knocked out Zhang Weili with a high kick to the head to become the first woman in UFC history to regain a championship, she looked at UFC television analyst Joe Rogan and said, “I am the best.”