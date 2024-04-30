Steady offense ignites Toledo past Kalama

Apr. 29—BOX SCORE

At Toledo

Game 1 (League)

RIVERHAWKS 11, CHINOOKS 1 (5 inn.)

Toledo 114 14 — 11

Kalama 000 01 — 1

TOL Pitching — Holter (W) 5 IP, 4 H, 1 ER, 6 BB, 6 SO. Highlights — Hurley 4-4, RBI, 3 R; Lairson 2-4, 2 RBI, 2 R; Z. Norberg 2-4, 3 RBI, R; Q. Norberg 2-4, 2B, R

Game 2 (Non-League)

RIVERHAWKS 15, CHINOOKS 1 (5 inn.)

Toledo 401 19 — 15

Kalama 000 01 — 1

TOL Pitching — Carver (W) 5 IP, 3 H, 1 ER, 5 BB, 4 SO. Highlights — Lairson 2-4, HR, 4 RBI, 3 R; Jurica 2-5, 3B, RBI, 2 R; T. Miller 1-2, 2 RBI, 2 R, 2 SB; Hurley 2-3, RBI, 2 R

Fifteen total hits plus a pair of multi-run outbursts kept the bats moving and allowed the Riverhawks to coast by the Chinooks with an 11-1, five-inning victory on Monday night in C2BL action.

The contest was at Toledo, but Kalama was the home team for the league game. The Riverhawks dominated the non-league portion of the doubleheader with a 15-1 victory.

Toledo (12-2, 5-2 C2BL) turned a 2-0 lead into 6-0 with four runs in the top of the third inning. Half of the tallies came on two of Kalama's seven errors in the game. Two more miscuses occurred in the fifth of another four-run frame.

Zaya Norberg drove in three runs while Camryn Hurley went 4-for-4 at the plate and scored three times. Kailea Lairson and Mialeigh Jurica each notched two hits while Peyton Holter worked around six walks to earn the win in the circle.

Lairson had a home run and four RBIs in the non-league matchup while Brenna Carver struck out four in the circle to pick up the win. The Riverhawks will face fellow 2B foe in Pe Ell/Willapa Valley on Wednesday.