Steady Luke Altmyer put Illinois in position for Week 1 win

CHAMPAIGN — Luke Altmyer sent a wink Bret Bielema's way heading onto the field Saturday night in Illinois' season opener. With the game on the line, one final drive in the fourth quarter, the Illini quarterback had a simple message for his coach.

"I've got you," Bielema said Altmyer told him. "His presence, his calmness, his demeanor was very impressive. I thought he had great poise and great confidence."

That's exactly what Illinois needed in its season opener against Toledo. The Rockets scored twice in the fourth quarter — a 44-yard field goal from Luke Pawlak and a 1-yard touchdown run from Dequan Finn — to take a one-point lead with 2 minutes, 59 seconds to play.

Illinois' margins had been cut to next to nothing. Score on that final drive or send a Memorial Stadium crowd of 48,898 home wildly disappointed.

A calm approach from Altmyer made a difference.

The Mississippi transfer, who left the Rebels for exactly the opportunity he got Saturday night for Illinois, isn't a beat-his-chest, out-yell-everybody-else type of leader. It didn't stop him from piecing together a 12-play, 64-yard drive that ended in Caleb Griffin's game-winning 29-yard field goal and a 30-28 Illini victory.

"He's a calm guy, but I think one thing you can say about him is he's assertive," Illinois wide receiver Casey Washington said. "Regardless of if he's not the politically correct quarterback that's a leader and vocal and yelling at everybody, he has a certain presence that everybody can appreciate. He's very intentional with what he does. The poise that he has is respectable. We'll see as we go forward what he can do."

Altmyer's steadiness under pressure kept that final drive alive. Illinois faced a fourth-and-4 situation after starting the series with an incompletion, a short pass to Washington and another incompletion.

Altmyer had several options with the play offensive coordinator Barry Lunney Jr. called in on fourth down, but it was only going to one receiver. The Illinois quarterback took a hit as he threw, but managed to connect with Washington on a 33-yard reception down the right sideline.

"I said to Barry, 'You feel good?' and he goes, 'I feel really good,'" Bielema said. "When you're OC says something like that, that's what makes me feel good. It comes down to the players making plays."

Washington made the play, hauling in the pass from Altmyer while avoiding Toledo cornerback Chris McDonald Jr.

New life for the Illinois offense and a chance to get in position for Griffin's game winner.

"I knew we had one shot to go do it," Altmyer said. "We had to go make a play. When it was called, I knew the ball was probably going to Casey. I trusted him 100 percent. We worked so much in the offseason. He's been incredible just as a teammate and person the way he encourages and the way he plays for others and the way he believes in me."

Saturday's game was the first real look at Altmyer for most everyone at Memorial Stadium. The annual spring game was more a spring practice. Both scrimmages during fall training camp were closed to everyone not part of the Illinois football program.

The verdict?

The Illini might have gotten a steal out of the transfer portal. Altmyer completed 18 of 26 passes for 211 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. He also led the Illinois run game with nine carries for 69 yards.

"It was a lot of emotions," Altmyer said of his Illinois debut with plenty of family in friends in attendance after making the trip from Starkville, Miss. "In a million years, I would have never imagined myself being here. I know God planted me here. ... The people that have been with me through every single moment, every single emotion and every single up and down that I've had, to see their excitement and the way they care for me and love me, it was incredible."