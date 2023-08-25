Staying home: West Orange's Jordyn Bridgewater becomes 4th '24 UCF wide receiver commit

Torn between his two hometowns, Jordyn Bridgewater came to a conclusion on his college football commitment after a pair of conversations last month — one with UCF coach Gus Malzahn, and another between his mother and Malzahn's wife, Kristi.

Attending the Knight Splash recruiting event at the end of July, West Orange's senior wide receiver delivered a silent pledge while Kristi wondered what the two were discussing, Maegan Bridgewater said.

"She said, 'What?!' and got up and gave me a hug," Maegan Bridgewater said. "I feel like she's a mother figure to me, so I definitely know she'll be that way with Jordyn."

West Orange wide receiver Jordyn Bridgewater committed to UCF on Friday from a group of finalists that included Pittsburgh and Tulane.

Bridgewater announced his commitment to the Knights on Friday afternoon, mere hours before his team's regular season opener against Oak Ridge. The 6-foot, 170-pounder named Tulane and Pittsburgh his other finalists earlier this week in an interview for the USA TODAY Florida Network's State of Recruiting HQ podcast.

A consensus three-star recruit, ranked No. 172 nationally among wide receivers per the 247Sports' composite list, Bridgewater was born in Harvey, La. — just south of downtown New Orleans. The family moved to Winter Garden in 2012.

"I've really embraced Orlando as my home over the last decade, but New Orleans will always hold a special place in my heart," Bridgewater said.

Bridgewater's bond and communication with wide receivers coach Grant Heard, and the rest of the Knights' staff, played a key role in his decision-making process.

"That made me feel some type of way towards them," Bridgewater said. "It's two different worlds. Some recruiters just talk the talk, chatting to get you (to their school) because it makes them look good. Coach Heard wants what's best for you, the team and him."

The primary target for Elite 11 quarterback Trever Jackson last year, Bridgewater led West Orange with 40 receptions for 886 yards (22.2 YPC) and nine touchdowns. He added 163 rushing yards and another score on the ground.

Jordyn Bridgewater, who recently picked up an offer from UCF, averaged 22.2 yards per reception during his junior season at West Orange.

He becomes UCF's fourth wide receiver commit for the 2024 cycle, joining Armwood's Kason Stokes, Melbourne Central Catholic's DayDay Farmer and Carrollwood Day's Bredell Richardson.

"When we get there, they're going to change the whole offense to fit us four. Right now, I would fit in as a speedster," Bridgewater said. "I'm faster than all them boys. They're not going to like that, either."

Pahokee's reclassified senior wideout Hardley Gilmore, who listed UCF in his top three, ultimately committed to Kentucky earlier Friday.

Overall, UCF has 18 high school verbal commits and began the day ranked 26th nationally, per 247Sports.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: UCF football: West Orange wide receiver Jordyn Bridgewater commits