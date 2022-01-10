Staying Alive: 8 former Oregon Ducks playing in the NFL playoffs

The NFL regular season has now come to an end, and we have a clear picture of the 2022 postseason. A total of 14 teams made it to the playoffs this year, and over the next month, they will do the best they can to stay alive and compete for one of the most coveted trophies in all of sports: The Lombardi Trophy.

So on those 14 teams, which players have ties to the Oregon Ducks? Unfortunately, after a brutal overtime loss on Sunday night, one of your favorite Oregon legends was sent packing, with Justin Herbert missing out on the playoffs for the second-straight season. Still, though, there are a number of players for Oregon fans to root for going forward:

DL Arik Armstead — San Francisco 49ers

Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

CB Deommodore Lenoir — San Francisco 49ers

(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

QB Marcus Mariota — Las Vegas Raiders

(AP Photo/Peter Aiken)

LB Justin Hollins — Los Angeles Rams

(Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

LB Joe Walker — Arizona Cardinals

(AP Photo/Darryl Webb)

KR Kenjon Barner — Tampa Bay Buccaneers

(AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

DL Henry Mondeaux — Pittsburgh Steelers

Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports

OL Jake Hanson — Green Bay Packers

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

1

1