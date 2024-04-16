Stayin’ alive: Penguins still in playoff hunt; beat Preds, 4-2

This article originally appeared on pittsburghhockeynow.com.

The Pittsburgh Penguins did their part to keep their playoff hopes alive Monday night.

By the time they play the regular-season finale Wednesday on Long Island, they’ll know whether it was worth the effort they put into their 4-2 victory against Nashville at PPG Paints Arena.

That’s because the three teams with which they are battling for the final wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference playoff field — Washington, Philadelphia and Detroit — will play their final games of 2023-24 Tuesday.

