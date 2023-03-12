'Stay tuned': Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers teases announcement on Jets, NFL future

The countdown is officially on.

Current Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who has been linked to the Jets after New York executives flew out to California to meet with him, said a decision regarding his future would be coming soon.

In a brief video interview with the "I Am Athlete" podcast teased Sunday, Rodgers addressed former NFL receiver Brandon Marshall's questions about the timeline of his future.

"Stay tuned," Rodgers said. When Marshall pressed and asked how long we would have to wait, Rodgers added: "I think it won’t be long. There’s a time limit on all this."

Rodgers, 39, has publicly mulled retirement and indicated he was contemplating his future in the NFL following his 18th season in the league, all of which have been with the Packers. Rodgers underwent a "darkness retreat" in late February during which he was isolated and wanted to consider his future. His options include wanting to remain in Green Bay, wanting to play somewhere else or retiring.

Because Rodgers is currently under contract with the Packers — in March 2022, he signed a contract extension with Green Bay — the Jets and Packers would need to work out the terms of a trade, if he were to play in New York.

Did Aaron Rodgers say anything else about his meeting with Jets executives?

"It's always interesting meeting important figures in sport," Rodgers said of meeting Jets owner Woody Johnson. "Yeah it's always interesting."

Rodgers then paused and Marshall remained silent to see if Rodgers would divulge more. Eventually, Rodgers smiled and added: "That's all I'm giving."

Are the New York Jets making preparations for an Aaron Rodgers trade?

According to ESPN, the Jets have freed up $15.2 million in salary cap Saturday room by reworking three contracts of players they signed during the 2022 free agency cycle.

ESPN reported that the Jets had also previously reworked the deals of tight end C.J. Uzomah. New York's release Thursday of former receiver Braxton Berrios adds up to a total cap savings of more than $23 million.

Rodgers is owed $59.5 million fully guaranteed for the 2023 season, with $58.3 million coming via an option bonus. He would count for $15.8 million in 2023 and $32.5 million in 2024 to the Jets’ salary cap, according to ESPN, because his bonus money is prorated.

