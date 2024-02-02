Stay or Go – Steelers offense coaching staff edition
With the addition of new offensive coordinator Arthur Smith, the Pittsburgh Steelers are going to have some decisions to make about the team’s existing offensive coaching staff. Here are our predictions for who stays and who goes.
Running backs coach - Eddie Faulkner
STAY
Wide receivers coach - Frisman Jackson
STAY
Offensive line coach - Pat Meyer
GO
Tight ends coach - Alfredo Roberts
STAY
Quarterbacks coach - Mike Sullivan
GO
Assistant quarterbacks coach - David Corley
STAY
Assistant offensive line coach - Isaac Williams
STAY