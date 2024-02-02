Advertisement

Stay or Go – Steelers offense coaching staff edition

Curt Popejoy
·1 min read
With the addition of new offensive coordinator Arthur Smith, the Pittsburgh Steelers are going to have some decisions to make about the team’s existing offensive coaching staff. Here are our predictions for who stays and who goes.

Running backs coach - Eddie Faulkner

: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
STAY

 

Wide receivers coach - Frisman Jackson

(AP Photo/Nell Redmond)
STAY

 

 

Offensive line coach - Pat Meyer

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
GO

 

Tight ends coach - Alfredo Roberts

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
STAY

 

Quarterbacks coach - Mike Sullivan

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
GO

 

Assistant quarterbacks coach - David Corley

(AP Photo/Jessica Hill)
STAY

 

Assistant offensive line coach - Isaac Williams

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
STAY

 

 

