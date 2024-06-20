Stay or Go: Should the Rangers re-sign veteran D Erik Gustafsson?

This figures to be an interesting offseason for GM Chris Drury and the Rangers.

After putting together a historic regular season to secure the Presidents’ Trophy, New York ultimately fell short again in the playoffs, as they were overpowered by the Panthers during the Eastern Conference Finals.

With their star players failing to show up again when it mattered the most, it’s led to numerous questions over whether or not Drury should break up this core heading into next season and he’s said “nothing is off the table.”

What exactly that means remains to be seen.

Some feel this team is still good enough to run it back and compete for their ultimate goal, while others think they must shake things up after being dominated for another disappointing finish.

No matter which side you stand on Drury and company certainly have some big decisions to make over the next few months, but they also have some UFAs to focus on, and one of those is defenseman Erik Gustafsson.

Why the Rangers should re-sign Gustafsson…

Gustafsson had all the makings of one of the biggest steals of the summer.

He came in with prior knowledge of Peter Laviolette’s system, and after cracking a spot in the opening night lineup, he slotted in tremendously alongside youngster Braden Schneider on New York’s third pairing.

Gustafsson showcased some of his offensive upside, getting off to a roaring start, producing 12 assists and a total of 15 points over the first two months of the season before ultimately slowing things down.

Still, he proved to be a versatile option for New York, filling in nicely on the top defensive pairing and quarterbacking the top power-play unit when Adam Fox was sidelined due to a lower-body injury.

The former fourth-round pick also brought a strong veteran presence to the locker room and provided some big moments like scoring the opening goal just minutes into the Stadium Series matchup with the Islanders.

Hitting the open market again this offseason as an unrestricted free agent, the 32-year-old figures to be due for a little bit of a pay raise, but he should still be able to be had for relatively cheap.

New York Rangers defenseman Erik Gustafsson (56) celebrates his goal against the New York Islanders during the first period in a Stadium Series ice hockey game at MetLife Stadium. / Dennis Schneidler-USA TODAY Sports

Why the Rangers shouldn’t re-sign Gustafsson…

The simple answer is Zac Jones.

Jones has been very impressive during brief stints in the Rangers’ lineup, but he’s been waiting for an extended opportunity to show what he can do, and now is the time for Laviolette to give him that chance.

Gustafsson was a serviceable placeholder, but there’s no reason for New York to explore keeping him here any longer, especially after the youngster put together another impressive stretch last year.

After his scorching hot start, Gustafsson struggled mightily and came flying back down to earth, recording just 16 points over the final few months of the regular season and down the stretch into the playoffs.

His questionable roughing penalty in Game 5 against the Panthers proved to be extremely costly, as it took away a potential 5-on-3 advantage in New York’s favor.

Verdict

Like I said above, the biggest reason I'd like to see the Rangers go their separate way from Gustafsson is to give a younger talent like Jones an opportunity.

There's plenty of other needs for this club to address this offseason and limited cap space to work with, so if they can allocate their resources elsewhere it would be a big help.

And even if they aren't comfortable handing the keys over to Jones just yet, they should be able to find a serviceable replacement for cheap on the open market.

I liked Gustafsson and enjoyed his time in blue, but he should just be one-and-done.