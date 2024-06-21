Stay or Go: Should the Rangers sign Ryan Lindgren to a long-term deal?

This is shaping up to be an interesting offseason for GM Chris Drury and the Rangers.

After putting together a historic regular season to secure the Presidents’ Trophy, New York ultimately fell short again in the playoffs, as they were overpowered by the Panthers in the Eastern Conference Final.

With their star players failing to show up again when it mattered the most, it’s led to numerous questions over whether or not Drury and the front office should break up this core heading into next season.

To that end, Drury has said that "nothing is off the table."

They already parted ways with veteran center Barclay Goodrow, who was picked up off waivers by the San Jose Sharks earlier this week, but who will be on the chopping block next remains to be seen.

Let’s dig into the case for and against moving defenseman Ryan Lindgren, who is a restricted free agent this offseason...

Why the Rangers should sign Lindgren long-term...

Lindgren was first acquired as part of a package from the Boston Bruins in the Rick Nash deal, and upon receiving his first NHL opportunity, he quickly established himself as a regular in the Rangers' lineup.

Since then, the former second-round pick has done nothing but solidify himself as one of the team’s most reliable defensemen alongside his All-Star partner Adam Fox on their top pairing.

While Lindgren doesn’t bring the offensive numbers that his Norris Trophy-winning partner does, producing just 80 career points, the production he provides simply can not be seen on the stat sheet.

Lindgren is a reliable defender, he kills penalties, he isn’t afraid to go into the dirty areas and fight for the puck, and he’s proven to be one of the most hard-nosed players in all of hockey.

He completely embodies everything that it means to be a Ranger and has said that this is where he wants to be, so it wouldn’t surprise me one bit if locking up Lindgren is one of Drury’s top priorities before July 1.

Why the Rangers shouldn’t sign Lindgren long-term…

There’s one big reason why the Rangers should be hesitant to hand Lindgren a long-term deal this offseason -- his continued troubles with the injury bug.

Because of his all-out style of play, this season marked just the second time in his six-year career that he's appeared in more than 70 games.

Lindgren has shown he's a warrior, playing hurt numerous times -- including in this year's playoffs when he suffered a cracked rib during Game 6 of the second round against the Hurricanes -- but that's led to a decline in his performance.

So while there’s no denying how much he means to this team, it’s also hard to believe that the relentless game he plays night in and night out will be sustainable over the course of a long-term deal.

There’s been concern about the team potentially having another Dan Girardi or Marc Staal situation on its hands if Lindgren continues to play his style and ultimately breaks down over time.

These are all justifiable concerns that Drury and the front office will have to keep in the back of their minds when they head to the negotiating table this offseason.

Verdict

This one is clearly a bit of a tough case to crack for Drury and the Rangers, with serious boom-or-bust potential.

Lindgren is due for a nice pay raise from the $3 million AAV on his last deal, but he also made his intentions clear during his exit day interview, saying that he loves playing in New York and this is where he wants to be.

He is part of the heart and soul of the Rangers and a key piece to the puzzle on their blueline. But again, getting stuck under the weight of another tough contract could be detrimental to the future of this team.

Lindgren is projected to receive a contract of around six years, but if Drury could get him to come down and meet on more of a team-friendly deal, that'd be a lot more ideal for the Blueshirts.