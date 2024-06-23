Stay or Go: Should the Rangers re-sign center Alex Wennberg?

This offseason figures to be a big one for the Rangers.

After another disappointing Eastern Conference Finals exit, general manager Chris Drury could go a number of different ways as he looks to help push this team over the hump in their pursuit of the Stanley Cup.

New York’s biggest priority early on figures to be getting deals done with their key restricted free agents, but they still have some unrestricted free agents to focus on, such as third-line center Alex Wennberg.

Why the Rangers should re-sign Wennberg…

After parting ways with veteran Barclay Goodrow, who is now officially off the books after being claimed off waivers by the San Jose Sharks, the Rangers have an opening down the middle in their bottom six.

If he’s willing to take a cheap one-year deal to stick with a contender, New York could bring Wennberg back to help fill Goodrow’s shoes on the fourth line and the penalty kill.

He would also provide them with a nice insurance policy in case young center Filip Chytil suffers another injury.

Chytil figures to take his spot back as the third-line center if he’s able to come into camp and the regular season healthy, but as we’ve seen over the past few seasons, that is one very big if for the former first-round pick.

That would leave Wennberg to center a fourth line that is likely made up of Jimmy Vesey and fan-favorite rookie Matt Rempe.

The 29-year-old showed he fits well into Peter Laviolette’s bottom six after being acquired from the Kraken at the trade deadline last season, as his line proved to be one of the team’s peskiest players down the stretch.

Wennberg doesn’t bring much offensively, scoring just two goals during his first stint in New York, but his tough forechecking skills and defensive prowess could be a nice fit on the fourth line.

If the Rangers are interested, they should be able to easily get a deal done, as Wennberg told reporters during his exit day interview that he enjoyed being around the guys and he’d love to stay moving forward.

May 26, 2024; Sunrise, Florida, USA; New York Rangers center Alex Wennberg (91) celebrates with center Jack Roslovic (96) and right wing Kaapo Kakko (24) after scoring the game-winning goal in overtime against the Florida Panthers in game three of the Eastern Conference Final of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Amerant Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports / © Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Why the Rangers shouldn’t re-sign Wennberg…

Wennberg is certainly a solid piece, and you aren’t expecting much offense from your bottom six, but he was seemingly nonexistent in the offensive zone at times during his first stint in the Big Apple.

He scored his first Ranger goal relatively early on in his tenure, but then it took until his game-winning deflection in Game 3 of the EFC against the Panthers for the center to find the back of the net again.

Wennberg had numerous opportunities to get the Rangers on the board along the way, but he couldn’t quite bury one home, flashing many fans back to the frustrating days of Ryan Strome.

New York does need to add another center to the mix before the season, but they could certainly find one who provides a bit more of a scoring threat in either free agency or the trade market.

And if not, they could also decide to stay internal and turn the keys over to 6-foot-8 youngster Adam Edstrom, who scored a pair of goals in a strong 11-game cup of coffee in the NHL last season.

Verdict

While I don’t exactly love Wennberg’s game, he could be a pretty valuable asset for the Rangers in their bottom six, especially now that Goodrow has been shipped out of town.

He’s tough on the forecheck, isn't afraid to get into the dirt areas, puts his body on the line, can kill penalties, and has been serviceable in the face-off dot during his career,

There’s no denying that the Rangers could use more skill players in this lineup to help them take that next step, but they also need players like Wennberg to complement them and fill out the roster.

Bringing back Wennberg could make sense on a very cheap one-year deal if he’s looking to stick with a contender and in a system that he had some success in last season.

If he’s looking for anything more than a one-year deal, though, New York should move on and give their big-bodied young talent an opportunity to take things over so they can allocate their resources elsewhere.